Texas Relays back to full schedule for 2022

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays did not include high school teams last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featuring an abbreviated schedule without high school teams in 2021, the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will be back to a full-scale, four-day meet in 2022, University of Texas Athletics said on Sunday.

Every year, the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays typically brings thousands of track athletes and fans to Austin. The schedule for the event was announced on Friday, with all of the relay's traditional events set to return.

“We’re thrilled to be getting back to what makes the Texas Relays so special, and that’s a full slate of events at the high school, collegiate and professional levels,” said Associate Athletics Director of Events & Game Operation and Meet Director of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relay James Barr. “All of the traditional events that make our meet so popular will be back, and we couldn’t be happier to have the ever-popular high school division taking to the track and field again.”

The event will be held from March 23, 2022 through March 26, 2022 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on the UT campus.

The 2020 relays were canceled in response to the pandemic, marking the first time the meet, which began in 1925, was canceled since 1935. This year’s event did not include high school teams or individual prep student-athletes, while the traditional four-day meet was also reduced to three days.

“We missed the high school competitors so much last year, and the limited schedule took some luster off the meet, but that will only make the 2022 running even more exciting and eventful,” Barr added. “We’re really looking forward to it and with less than 100 days until this year’s meet, we wanted to get the schedule of events out as soon as we could.”

The complete schedule for this year’s meet is available here:

