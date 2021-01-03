2021 Texas Relays will not include high school teams, will feature abbreviated schedule

"Out of the utmost concern for health and safety, last year’s Texas Relays were forced to be cancelled as a result of the pandemic. In preparation to return this year with full attention to all of our COVID-19 protocols and procedures, as well as the welfare of everyone involved, we’ve been diligently planning and extensively discussing everything involved in the meet. We’re excited that we’ll be back hosting and competing in one of the nation’s premier track & field events at Mike A. Myers Stadium once again. It will be a fun time, but there also will be a significant void, as due to scheduling conflicts, some UIL rules and UT and Big 12 health and safety protocols, we won’t be able to host the high school portion of the meet. We truly value the energy, excitement and performances all of the high school student-athletes provide each and every year and did everything in our power to try to make it work. That’s a big part of the reason we’re so late in the process in rolling out schedules and final plans for the meet. We’ll eagerly look forward to having all the high schoolers back in our stadium competing in 2022."