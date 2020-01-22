AUSTIN, Texas — In the first annual Dream Game, the Austin Spurs honored, remembered and reflected on the message and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It allows people of all different sorts of backgrounds and ethnicities to come together in terms of basketball and all be together as one on the court," forward Chimezie Metu said.

The team wore warmup T-shirts that read "We cannot walk alone," in-game jerseys with Dr. King on the side, and gave away shirts to fans with "Dream" written down the center.

"He was really a pioneer in terms of the Civil Rights Movement and advancing African Americans," guard Kenny Williams said.

For Spurs players, it was a night that was personal for many reasons.

"Especially being African American, just feeling his impact still to this day," Williams said.

"Everybody's out there having fun, no prejudice or anything involved," Metu said.

Using sports as a platform for peaceful protest resonated with the players and allowed them to do their part in carrying on King's message.

"He really pushed a message of peaceful protest," Williams said. "With the jerseys and shirts, it's not too aggressive, but it gets the message across. We can continue that message because we're not where we want to be. There's still work to be done."

"It promotes equality, it promotes people having a voice and using that voice to also spread positivity throughout the community. Especially a sport like basketball and the NBA, the following that it has and the power that the players have can be put to great use, so I think we have to take advantage of it when we have the chance," Metu said.

