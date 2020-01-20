AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above shows reports from last year's MLK Day coverage. It will be updated later with reports of this year's march.

People across the country will celebrate and march for the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. – including in Austin.

Austinites will march from the University of Texas campus to the State Capitol building and then proceed to Huston-Tillotson University. The march will begin at 9 a.m. near the MLK statue on the East Mall.

Once at Huston-Tillotson, marchers participate in a number of events to honor the late civil rights leader until 3:30 p.m.

Elsewhere, United Way of Williamson County will be on Williamson County residents to mark the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by volunteering for an annual Day of Service. The organization said more than 200 volunteers are needed to share their time and energy from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The planned day of service will leverage the strength of local citizens to advance Dr. King's dream of opportunity for all, United Way said.

