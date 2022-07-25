Bull riding team Austin Gamblers begin 2022 competition season

The Gamblers will compete in 28 games this season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Professional bull riding team the Austin Gamblers will kick off their 2022 competition season on Monday in a game against the Arizona Ridge Riders.

The game in Cheyenne, Wyoming, also serves as the first of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series season.

Bull riding games require fives riders from each team to compete in an 8-second bull ride, and each rider's score is totaled at the conclusion of the match to determine the winning team.

The Austin Gamblers will compete in a total of 28 games against the seven other PBR teams. On Aug. 27, the Gamblers will compete against the Texas Rattlers, their in-state rival, at UT Austin's Moody Center as part of the Aug. 26-28 Gambler Days.

Those who can't make the games in-person can watch the season unfold from home. According to a release from the Gamblers, the team will "play nine times on CBS Sports Network and 16 times on Pluto TV."

Earlier this week, the Gamblers announced partnerships with Austin area-based companies Dell Technologies, YETI and Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club.