Authorities responding to 100-acre fire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County authorities reported a fire in Liberty Hill Saturday afternoon.

The 100-acre fire is on Tower Road near Lake Georgetown. That's northeast of State Highway 29 and Highway 183. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the San Gabriel Fire. As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

The Georgetown Fire Department confirmed that the fire had spread across the lake.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the fire have been asked to evacuate. Santa Rita Middle School was set up as a shelter for those being evacuated. The City of Liberty Hill said more than 1,600 homes had been evacuated due to the fire.

The Georgetown Fire Department, the Liberty Hill Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding along with Travis County STAR Flight.

The cause of the fire, any damage and containment status is not known at this time.

Liberty Hill Fire Department is working a 100-acre wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill. Travis County STAR Flight is on the way. Everyone in a 2-mile radius is being evacuated. — Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) July 23, 2022

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Williamson County on the #SanGabrielFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/hcUswVTfUR — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 23, 2022