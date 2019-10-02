AUSTIN, Texas — The Westlake High School cheerleaders are the 2019 National High School Cheerleader Champions.
This is the program's fourth national title and after winning they had a special announcement on Facebook.
In a video posted to the Westlake Nation Facebook Page, Sam Ehlinger's sister, Morgan Ehlinger is seen announcing "Westlake Nation... we're back!"
The Longhorns quarterback did a similar announcement after the Longhorns football program took down the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl at the beginning of the year.
