ROUND ROCK, Texas — A fire that occurred in Round Rock on Monday morning is being investigated as being suspicious, according to Round Rock police.

Police said the call for the fire came in around 5:10 a.m. for a home that was on fire in the 1600 block of White Oak Loop.

While the fire is now out, police said based off of the information they have they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Police said they are on scene with crime scene units to assist the fire department with the investigation.

There have been no reported injuries associated with this fire, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

