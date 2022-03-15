TxDOT awarded $22.8 million to improve travel in rural Texas

The Biden Administration awarded $409 million to modernize and electrify buses nationwide as part of an infrastructure program.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will receive nearly $23 million in funding to buy replacement buses, build new transit maintenance facilities and support charging infrastructure for rural Texas transit fleets.

The Biden Administration and the Department of Transportation awarded grants to 70 projects in 39 states on Tuesday to modernize and electrify America's most widespread form of transit.

The bipartisan infrastructure law boosts bus transit funding by $10 billion over the next five years in efforts to modernize the transit in both rural and urban communities across the country. In Texas, these projects will improve service and reliability for residents in rural Texas communities, according to the Federal Transit Administration.

"These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school and access the services they need," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean, public transportation."

The grants will also help communities replace aging buses and facilities with "newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain," said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. "Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis."

FTA received over $2.5 billion in funding requests, which is more than five times the amount that was available under previous laws. The new infrastructure law adds another $5.1 billion.