'Nicolas Cage, I'm your biggest fan' | Austinite's posters grab actor's attention at SXSW

Rob Schmitz hung up posters in the weeks leading to SXSW in hopes that his favorite actor would see, and he did.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you walk through the streets of Downtown Austin this week, you might see a poster that reads "Nicolas Cage, I'm your biggest fan. Please call me," with a phone number at the bottom. That number belongs to self-proclaimed No. 1 Nicolas Cage fan Rob Schmitz.

"I wanted to try everything I could to meet my favorite actor," Schmitz said.

Cage was in Austin for South by Southwest (SXSW) to premiere his new movie "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

Schmitz knew he was coming, so he got creative to try and get Cage's attention. In the days leading up to the event, he put up posters around Austin wherever Cage, or someone who knows cage, would go.

Soon after, Schmitz said the fake calls of people pretending to be the actor came in. But, eventually, Schmitz got the real Nicholas Cage on the phone.

"He was very nice and it was very civilized, and he was just a sincere film enthusiast, much like myself," said Cage. "It was a very pleasant conversation."

A true SXSW dream come true, Cage invited Schmitz to the premiere to see the film and the two met in person at the afterparty.

"I've met celebrities in the past ... and like, that's cool," said Schmitz. "But this was an out-of-body experience to where I didn't really know what happened until after it happened."