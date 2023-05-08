Austin American-Statesman, Tony Plohetski named Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal finalists

Tony Plohetski is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his coverage of the Uvalde mass shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE's media partner the Austin American-Stateman is a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize's Gold Medal award for its coverage of the Uvalde mass shooting.

The Statesman said Tony Plohetski, who works in partnership with KVUE as a senior reporter, is being honored for publishing the 77-minute video from inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The video showed what happened as law enforcement waited to enter the classroom where the gunman was on May 24, 2022. It helped shed light on the Uvalde school shooting along with the botched police response.

This is the newspaper's first time in history to be honored as a Pulitzer finalist for news reporting.

Earlier this year, Plohetski was awarded a Texas Broadcast News Award for Best Reporter and Best Continuing Coverage (Accountability After Uvalde).

