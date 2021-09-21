Here's how you can help Haitian migrants at the U.S. border with basic needs

"We need water. We need diapers. We need baby supplies. We also need non-perishable food items. We need menstrual products," one organizer said.

TEXAS, USA — Trending online is how to help the Haitian migrants at the Del Rio border. People are trying to figure out where and what to donate.

San Antonio organization Black Freedom Factory is coordinating a mass distribution for the migrants. Volunteers on the ground and organizers say food and supplies are very much needed, and anyone can donate online to help.

The 'Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition' is a group of Del Rio citizens and agencies who work first-hand with migrants. Volunteers on the ground are providing the essentials. Black Freedom Factory is working with that coalition. Executive Director Kimiya Factory spoke with KENS 5 about some of the top items.

"We need water. We need diapers. We need baby supplies. We also need non-perishable food items. We need menstrual products. We need hygiene products as well."