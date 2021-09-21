Gov. Abbott to give update on border security and humanitarian crisis in Del Rio

As of Monday evening, city officials said over 10,000 Haitian migrants are still encamped under the bridge, down from nearly 15,000 last week.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is expected to give remarks from Del Rio to address border security and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at an international bridge.

The governor is expected to be speak at around noon Tuesday. He will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd. The press conference will be live streamed in this article.

As of Monday e vening, city officials said over 10,000 Haitian migrants are still encamped under a Del Rio border bridge, down from nearly 15,000 last week.