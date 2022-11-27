Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosting rally in Austin Sunday

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. at Pease Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin mayoral candidate and current State Rep. Celia Israel will host a rally in Downtown Austin on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage.

There, she'll share more about her campaign, which has been focused on increasing affordable housing, improving the public transit system and public safety.

She joined KVUE Daybreak earlier this month, saying she's ready to lead the city after Mayor Steve Adler's term expires.

"Our message resonated with the voters. They want something different, they want something new. This Latina will be happy to carry that message," she said. "It's not about me, it's not about a great title ... there are nurses, teachers, bus drivers and 911 callers that need the city to wake up."

Israel is one of the two candidates heading to a runoff in the race for Austin mayor. Former Austin mayor and State Rep. Kirk Watson is her opponent.

You can watch the candidates debate important issues in KVUE's mayoral runoff debate on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. on air and online.