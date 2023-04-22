Texas House Democrats hold 'rally for civil rights' outside Capitol building

The lawmakers addressed big issues for Texans this Legislative session, including abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights.

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus joined in front of the Capitol on Saturday for a rally against what lawmakers called “legislative efforts to roll back civil rights.”

The event was one of five separate rallies across Texas, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso and Plano.

Lawmakers covered a number of issues facing the Texas Legislature this session, including abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, DEI policies and AAPI discrimination.

“Our communities have fought, bled and sometimes died fighting for our civil rights over the past century,” said Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston). “It has only been recently that our communities have had a seat at the table. Now, there are dozens of pieces of legislation to roll back the rights that we have earned. They are telling us we are no longer welcome at the table and we should go back to begging for scraps. We refuse.”

Last month, Rep. Wu told sister station WFAA in Dallas the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has had to defend itself against racially motivated attacks. The lawmaker has opposed proposed legislation to ban governments, businesses and citizens from China and three other countries from buying land in Texas.

Since the initial outrage, SB 147’s author, State Sen. Louis Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), made changes so the prohibition would not apply to individuals looking to buy homes. It now exempts those who are already U.S. citizens or have dual citizenship.

On Thursday, the Texas Senate approved a bill that would ban diversity equity and inclusion programs in public universities. Republicans have argued DEI offices force faculty and students to adopt certain political beliefs and prioritize social justice over merit and achievement. That bill is a priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“House Democrats will not stand idly by as Republicans try to turn back the clock on hard fought rights,” said Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio). “Across the state, the Texas GOP is targeting all that makes our state the best in the nation. Texas is one of the most diverse states in the nation and a state becoming more diverse with every day. And if you don’t like that, then move because we certainly aren’t.”