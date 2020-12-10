Project Connect: What to know about the proposed $7.1B public transit plan

Project Connect is a mass transit plan for Austin that would be funded in part by Proposition A on the November ballot. This is an in-depth look at the plan.

To help voters make an informed decision at the polls, KVUE is taking an in-depth look at the proposal, breaking down what it would pay for, how much it would cost and what supporters and detractors have to say about what Project Connect means for Austin's future.

Chapter one : What your vote would pay for

Capital Metro's $7.1 billion Project Connect plan would add two light rail lines, another commuter rail line, bus service and more to Austin, with the potential to expand in the future to service areas like Tech Ridge and Elgin.

According to the City, the tax rate revenue, or Proposition A, is one source of funding that would help build, operate and maintain the system. CapMetro will also allocate their Capital Expansion Fund to the project, and the project proposal also relies on a 45% investment from federal grants and support, which would account for about $3.19 billion.

"Project Connect meets so many long-held needs, critical needs for this city," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told KVUE. "The quality of life is getting so eroded by traffic."

By voting "yes" for Proposition A, this is what you’d be paying for:

Blue Line : A light rail line running from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), connecting through the Downtown Station and running north to Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183

: A light rail line running from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), connecting through the Downtown Station and running north to Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183 Orange Line : A light rail line running from North Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183 south to Stassney Lane, connecting through Republic Square

: A light rail line running from North Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183 south to Stassney Lane, connecting through Republic Square Downtown Transit Tunnel : The underground tunnel would run about six city blocks, west to east, from Republic Square to the Downtown Station near the Austin Convention Center

: The underground tunnel would run about six city blocks, west to east, from Republic Square to the Downtown Station near the Austin Convention Center Green Line : Like the current Red Line, the Green Line would serve as a commuter rail running from downtown to the Colony Park neighborhood in East Austin

: Like the current Red Line, the Green Line would serve as a commuter rail running from downtown to the Colony Park neighborhood in East Austin Gold Line : A new rapid bus route going from the Austin Community College Highland area, through the Downtown Station to the Republic Square Station, then south to a new South Congress Transit Center at Ben White Boulevard

: A new rapid bus route going from the Austin Community College Highland area, through the Downtown Station to the Republic Square Station, then south to a new South Congress Transit Center at Ben White Boulevard Three new MetroRapid routes , which are buses with frequent service and a limited number of stops

, which are buses with frequent service and a limited number of stops Neighborhood circulators : 15 new zones or vehicles would be added to help neighborhoods gain better access to the main transit lines

: 15 new zones or vehicles would be added to help neighborhoods gain better access to the main transit lines Community displacement : A $300 million investment that would help communities affected by transit line creation and construction

: A $300 million investment that would help communities affected by transit line creation and construction Other features including park and rides, customer technology systems and maintenance facility improvements

"They’re making it look like a larger plan by throwing in some bus routes that should have already been in place," said Roger Falk, a member of the Our Mobility Our Future PAC, which doesn’t support Proposition A.

The PAC is concerned about the lack of flexibility for users from a rail system and how long it would take before construction is complete.

"People need to understand that they’re going to start taxing you today and now for this, and it’s not going to roll for a decade," Falk said.

"We're already sitting knee-deep in the consequences of not investing in infrastructure," Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison said. "And look where it's getting us. It means that people can't get where they need to go. The fact that, you know, families that need and require more comprehensive mobility options don't have it – that's a massive impediment to their success and their ability to thrive in this city. It's a barrier."

Based on CapMetro’s estimates, construction would start in four years, pending environmental approvals and preliminary engineering. Construction wouldn’t be complete for at least nine years.

Concerns over the downtown tunnel

A major chunk of the project is a downtown tunnel, projected to cost $2 billion, which would span about six city blocks along Fourth Street from Republic Square to the Downtown Station.

"One of the chief components of this project, in fact, is the underground tunnel to ensure that traffic is not impacted downtown," Adler said. "It also will keep the transit system moving more quickly."

But one component of the tunnel that has some concerned is how it will be dug and how it could affect downtown traffic while it's under construction.

"The tunnel is very troubling because it has massive costs, and there’s very little study been done to see if it’s even viable," Falk said.

CapMetro has not done its own review to figure out what it might find underground. So far, the only analysis is based on other Austin tunnel work or information from high-rise studies.

Investing in displacement

Due to the scope of the construction, the Austin City Council added $300 million to the project in order to help communities and people who would be displaced by it. It’s still not clear exactly how the money would be spent or what kind of help it would provide.

"Experience now has shown us that sometimes when we do things that are needed the most, it has the unintended consequence of pricing people out of their homes," Adler said.

According to Adler, the $300 million investment would be one of, if not the largest of its kind in the country associated with a transit project – something he’s "proud" the City is including with the proposal to voters.

"This is where we recognize if we're going to build this city for everybody and make it right for everybody, this is something we cannot skimp on," Harper-Madison said.

But Falk is still concerned that the amount might not be enough and says, by making the investment, the City is admitting there will be a problem.