Texas AG's Office investigating Texas Children's Hospital for potential 'gender transitioning' procedures

AG Ken Paxton "is undertaking an investigation into the organization, conduct and management" of the hospital system, according to a press release.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened up a second investigation into a pediatric hospital. This time, Paxton is investigating Texas Children's Hospital for potentially performing "gender transitioning" procedures on children.

“I’ve been clear that any ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law,” Paxton said in a press release. “Recent reports indicate that Texas Children’s Hospital may be unlawfully performing such procedures, and my office it is working to uncover the truth. I am committed to investigating any entity in our state to ensure that our children are protected. Though many unhinged activists compromising the healthcare field think otherwise, children are not to be treated as science experiments. Doctors and hospitals should not be pushing mutilative and irreversible ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that will negatively impact innocent children for the rest of their lives.”

According to the request issued from the general attorney's office, Paxton "is undertaking an investigation into the organization, conduct and management" of Texas Children's.

Paxton also issued a Request to Examine, or RTE), asking for Texas Children's to provide documents regarding "any and all procedures or treatments for the purpose of 'transitioning' a Child's biological sex as determined by the sex organs, chromosomes and profiles fo the child or affirming the child's perception of the child's sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child's biological sex."

A spokesperson with Texas Children's responded to the investigation with the following statement:

"At Texas Children’s Hospital, our mission is to provide high-quality care for all patients. Throughout the policy debate surrounding gender medicine, our healthcare professionals have always and will continue to prioritize the care of our patients within the bounds of the law."

This newest investigation comes after Paxton recently launched an investigation into Dell Children's Medical Center over so-called "gender transitioning" procedures.

Since that investigation was announced on May 5, several doctors at Dell Children's Adolescent Medicine Clinic have departed. However, the clinic itself is not closed, according to a Dell Children's spokesperson.