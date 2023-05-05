Doctors 'departing' from Dell Children's Adolescent Medicine Clinic

The move comes in the wake of Attorney General Ken Paxton announcing an investigation into the clinic to see if it performed 'gender transitioning' procedures.

AUSTIN, Texas — The doctors at the Adolescent Medicine clinic at Dell Children's Medical Center are "departing," in the wake of an announcement of an investigation from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton into whether the clinic performed "gender transitioning" procedures on minors.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said the clinic is not closing, without providing further detail on the cause of the departures.

"Dell Children’s Medical Group Adolescent Medicine clinic has not closed. We are working with our staff, families, and other providers to ensure our patients’ safety and make sure we are helping families connect with the appropriate healthcare services. While the physicians who previously staffed the clinic will be departing, the clinic remains open and supported by other physicians within Dell Children’s Medical Group. We continue to be advocates for the best possible care and treatment for children in Central Texas," the spokesperson said.

On May 5, Paxton announced he was opening an investigation into the clinic to "uncover whether the center has performed gender transitioning procedures."

Paxton said a Request to Examine (RTE) had been issued to the medical center to "demand answers about the alleged activities," with the RTE seeking "to determine whether any state laws have been violated or any misrepresentations have been made to parents and patients."

Immediately after Paxton's announcement, Dell Children's stated that it prohibited both surgery and hormone therapy when treating minors with gender dysphoria.

The investigation and subsequent fallout comes after the Texas House's initial passage of Senate Bill 14, a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Senate Bill 14 will likely be voted on for full passage on Monday.