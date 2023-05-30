Whistleblowers who settled with Ken Paxton for $3.3M yet to receive any money

That lack of action throws the future of the settlement into question.

AUSTIN, Texas — The whistleblowers who first raised allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tentatively settled a lawsuit with Paxton and the State in February.

But as Paxton faces an impeachment trial in the Senate, those whistleblowers have yet to receive any money, and it's unclear when they will.

The whistleblowers triggered a federal investigation and provided information that served as the basis for the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton.

Paxton's request to the Legislature for $3.3 million to settle the case led a House committee to investigate Paxton to determine whether public dollars should be used.

Although the investigation sparked the impeachment effort, no lawmaker brought forward a proposal to pay the settlement. That lack of action throws the future of the settlement into question.

The four whistleblowers could now take the case to trial, but Paxton's own staff testified earlier this year that the cost for the State would likely be more than the $3.3 million settlement.

It is also possible this matter could get addressed in a special session this summer or at the conclusion of Paxton's trial in the Senate, which is expected to happened before the end of August.

One of the articles of impeachment includes an allegation that Paxton did in fact retaliate against these whistleblowers in violation of the law.

