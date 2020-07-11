How to handle growing tension on social media and relationships amid election

Experts from the University of Texas weigh in on building tension within relationships, and misinformation being shared on social media.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've all heard it at least once, don't bring up politics at the dinner table, right? These days it's pretty inevitable that the topic is going to surface, whether you want it to or not.

"When someone disagrees with us politically, it creates what psychologists called 'cognitive dissonance,' so a state where you have two beliefs that conflict with one another. So, I think I'm smart and ethical and you're saying my political views aren't smart or ethical," said Dr. Matthew McGlone, who studies interpersonal communication at the University of Texas.

So, how do we maintain these relationships while also remaining respectful of one another's views?

"I recommend asking more questions than making statements. Ask questions about why the other person believes what he or she believes, as opposed to it's reprehensible what they believe," said McGlone.

Playing a big part in recent tension is the role of social media, something Sam Woolley, who researches propaganda and political messages, has been keeping a close eye on during this election.

"We can actually see right now that posts that are being made on either side of the spectrum can make people actually show up and protest or show up and watch. We have really seen it in places like Nevada or Philadelphia," said Woolley

Daily, he and his team have encountered misinformation being spread like wildfire, which he says is only adding confusion for voters.

"We've seen a lot of allegations on social media that the election is being stolen, that the mail-in ballots are invalid," said Woolley. "I'm here to tell you that none of that's true. People should remember that every vote counts and it's important to that no matter who you are in the United States, if you're a citizen, then you have a right to cast your vote."