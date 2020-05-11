How Central Texans are coping with anticipation in this election

It has been two days since the election and people say they are going through a rollercoaster of emotions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Election Day was Tuesday, but still ballots are being counted and the winner of the presidential race has not been announced, leaving many people feeling a series of emotions.

"Lately optimistic, waiting for the final counts to come in," said Maricella Infante.

"Hopeful, hopeful, it will all be done soon," said Sue Floyd.

"It's overwhelming," said Alicia Vasquez.

Even though Election Day was two days ago, the last few states are still too close to call.

"I've had the TV on constantly and flipping through all the networks," said Infante.

The American people are just trying to find ways to cope with the suspense.

"Just doing home projects, that sort of thing, but it's always there on the tip of your mind," said Michael Williams. "You can't dismiss it completely."

"I talk with my grandma pretty much every day about the results and if they came in yet or not," said Vasquez. "We are just trying to stay positive."

"I have been cleaning up the garage because I want to stay away from the sugar. It's bad for the diabetes," said Infante. "Too much in front of the TV is stressful and can cause a lot of anxiety."

Some are reminding themselves it's OK to take a break from it all.

"It doesn't change anything, me just watching it," said Floyd. "I decided I will wait until it was all over then see what happens."