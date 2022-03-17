Texas leaders to testify in front of U.S. House subcommittee on state elections law

Local and state lawmakers will have the chance to speak in front of the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Elections about Senate Bill 1.

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, lawmakers in Washington D.C. will hear testimony about the Texas elections law that passed last year, known as Senate Bill 1.

Many state and local leaders have concerns about how the law has been impacting Texas elections since it went into effect in September. On Thursday, some of those leaders will share their concerns in front of the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration.

Thursday's hearing is titled "Voting in America: Ensuring Free and Fair Access to the Ballot in Texas" and will provide an opportunity for Texas leaders and voting rights experts to offer firsthand accounts of the challenges they say are caused by Senate Bill 1.



Travis County Judge Andy Brown is one of the people scheduled to testify. He says his focus will be on how Senate Bill 1 has made it more challenging for local leaders to uphold the voting rights of Texans.



The law bans 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting and makes it illegal for local election officials to proactively give out mail-in ballot applications. The law also extended early voting hours in some counties.

There was so much controversy over the law that during the second special legislative session last year, Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state to go to D.C. so that the House could not meet quorum, delaying the passage of the bill. Eventually, the bill did pass and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September.

The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. CST and will be streamed here.

