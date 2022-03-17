LIST: Austin-area spots offering St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials, music

If you're looking for somewhere you can grab a cold green beer and some Irish grub, you're in luck! There are plenty of options throughout Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on St. Patrick's Day 2021.

We hope you're wearing some green! Thursday is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of Irish heritage that honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

The holiday is typically associated with wearing green, shamrocks and drinking pints of beer – frequently Guinness, often green – or shots of Irish whiskey. Traditional Irish foods like corned beef are staples of St. Patrick's Day as well.

If you're looking for somewhere you can grab a cold green beer and some Irish grub, you're in luck! We've put together a list of some of the places offering St. Patrick's Day specials.

Crawfish boil by Let'z Geaux Boil starting at noon

Where:10106 Menchaca Road

Serving green cider

Where: 1530 Barton Springs Road

St. Patrick's Day party from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Music by Widgeon Holland, Uptown Drive and bagpipers

Where: 3003 S. Lamar Blvd.

Open at 10 a.m. with live music from noon to 8:30 p.m., including Daithi Arwine, The Chancers and Kristen Gibbs Band. No cover, no reservations, no green beer

Where: 1905 Aldrich Street, Suite 130

Irish drink specials, fish and chips, shepherd's pie and live music

Where: 2027 S. Lamar Blvd.

Free family and dog-friendly event with yard games, food and drink specials all day and music by DJ Kid Gorilla

Where: 2400 Webberville Road, Suite A

Green beer, green Jell-O shots and frozen Irish coffee

Where: 4824 E. Cesar Chavez Street

Irish food menu, specialty cocktails, green beer, live music, a photo booth, yard games and performances by Round Rock Pipes and Drums, Irish Dance Austin and the InishFree Dance Group

Where: 4000 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock

Green beer all week long at all locations

Where: 3403 S. Lamar Blvd. in Austin; 12432 Bee Caves Road in Bee Cave; and 1500 Rivery Blvd, Suite 2175 in Georgetown

Food, green beer and a lineup of DJs from noon until 2 a.m.

Where: 720 W. Sixth St.

Green frosé all day at all locations

Where: 6317 Bee Cave Road, #380 in Austin; 3001 Ranch Road 620 South in Austin; 800 W. Sixth Street in Austin; 1310 E. Whitestone Blvd., #500 in Cedar Park

St. Patrick's Day Street Festival from noon until 10 p.m. Green beer and live music all day, including bagpipes

Where: 11500B Rock Rose Ave.

Green beer, Jameson shots, a themed food menu and a live DJ

Where: 1901 San Antonio St., Unit 1100

Double Mint Oreo shake available all day at all locations

Where: 1401 Rosewood Ave.; 2438 W. Anderson Lane, A-1; and 2209 S. Congress Ave.

Green beer and other drink specials, special food menu and live music

Where: 214 W. Fourth St.

Fat Patrick Special featuring corned beef, arugula, onion, housemade horseradish and beer cheese cream cheese made from Oddwood Brewing's Irish red lager

Where: 1900 Rosewood Ave.

Green beer on tap, $5 Irish Car Bombs and Jameson and live music by Jeremy Parsons

Where: 11416 N. FM 620

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and live music starts at noon. The lineup includes JB Parker, Lonestar Souvenirs, ZOODUST and Weak Knights in the music lounge and DJ Mr. E with special guests all day at Terrace 59. No SXSW badge or wristband needed

Where: 412 Congress Ave.

Green beer; $5 Jameson, Guinness and Irish Car Bombs; and half-priced regular queso if you're wearing green

Where: 8600 Burnet Road; 6203 N. Capital of Texas Highway; 9600 S. Interstate 35; and 9600 Escarpment Blvd.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter