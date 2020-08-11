x
Central Texas politicians have mixed reactions to Joe Biden as projected 2020 election winner

The Associated Press projected former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to win the 2020 election on Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday morning, the Associated Press and various other media outlets projected Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris would win the 2020 election over incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While some congressional leaders representing Central Texas celebrated the announcement, others were hesitant to congratulate the Biden-Harris ticket and said they would wait alongside Trump.

"You are starting to see some elected Republicans begin to grapple with the reality that Vice President Biden will likely be the next president of the United States," Matt Mackowiak, chairman of the Travis County Republicans, said.

Long-time member of Congress, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D. TX-35), called Saturday a day for hope.

"We've seen how fragile our democracy is, and fortunately a majority of Americans pulled us back from the abyss to which Trump's been plunging," Doggett said.

States across the country, including Texas, are still counting all the ballots from the 2020 election – a point which many Republicans made on social media.

 

Democratic members of Congress took to social media congratulating Biden and Harris and said they are looking forward to a transition of power in January.

At the local level, politicians are reacting similarly to their federal counterparts.

