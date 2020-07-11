Live: Austinites pour into Downtown Austin streets to celebrate, protest after Biden named projected winner

People were seen celebrating and protesting in Austin after Joe Biden was declared the projected winner.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the news that former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election against President Donald Trump, people took to the streets in Downtown Austin to celebrate and protest.

In videos posted to social media the morning of Nov. 7, people could be heard honking their car horns and celebrating in the streets.

Some protesters near the Texas Capitol were also seen holding Trump signs.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski also went live on Facebook with scenes from Downtown Austin.

KVUE's Daranesha Herron took video of Trump supporters marching to the Capitol, chanting, "We want Trump."

President Trump supporters are marching back to the Capitol chanting we want Trump. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/m2N3FMDQ7V — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) November 7, 2020

According to KVUE's sister station, KENS, pro-Trump caravans are expected to converge at the Capitol Saturday.

Days after Election Day and vote counting in key battleground states, the Associated Press called the U.S. presidential election for Biden after calling Pennsylvania. Later, the AP also called Nevada for Biden.

Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.