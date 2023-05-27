x
Breaking down the votes of Austin-area representatives in the Ken Paxton impeachment vote

Of the Austin-area representatives, 13 voted in favor of impeaching Paxton.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, voting 121-23 in favor of impeachment.

Of the 15 Texas House representatives that represent the Austin-area, 13 voted to impeach. This includes eight Democrats and five Republicans. Two Republicans voted against impeaching Paxton.

Here is the breakdown of the votes, listed alphabetically:

  • John Bucy, D-Austin, District 136 - AYE
  • Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, District 46 - AYE
  • Lulu Flores, D-Austin, District 51 - AYE
  • Stan Gerdes, R-Lockhart, District 17 - AYE
  • Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, District 47 - AYE
  • Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock, District 52 - NAY
  • Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, District 49 - AYE
  • Donna Howard, D-Austin, District 48 - AYE
  • Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, District 73 - NAY
  • Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison, District 85 - AYE
  • Andrew Murr, R-Junction, District 53 - AYE
  • James Talarico, D-Round Rock, District 50 - AYE
  • Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin, District 19 - AYE
  • Terry Wilson, R-Georgetown, District 20 - AYE
  • Eric Zwiener, D-Driftwood, District 45 - AYE

