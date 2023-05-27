Breaking down the votes of Austin-area representatives in the Ken Paxton impeachment vote

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, voting 121-23 in favor of impeachment.
Of the 15 Texas House representatives that represent the Austin-area, 13 voted to impeach. This includes eight Democrats and five Republicans. Two Republicans voted against impeaching Paxton.
Here is the breakdown of the votes, listed alphabetically:
- John Bucy, D-Austin, District 136 - AYE
- Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, District 46 - AYE
- Lulu Flores, D-Austin, District 51 - AYE
- Stan Gerdes, R-Lockhart, District 17 - AYE
- Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, District 47 - AYE
- Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock, District 52 - NAY
- Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, District 49 - AYE
- Donna Howard, D-Austin, District 48 - AYE
- Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, District 73 - NAY
- Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison, District 85 - AYE
- Andrew Murr, R-Junction, District 53 - AYE
- James Talarico, D-Round Rock, District 50 - AYE
- Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin, District 19 - AYE
- Terry Wilson, R-Georgetown, District 20 - AYE
- Eric Zwiener, D-Driftwood, District 45 - AYE