Austin City Council to discuss legal options for House Bill 2127

The new state law would block enforcement of local ordinances.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session to discuss a new state law that limits the power of local governments.

House Bill 2127, which goes into effect on Sept. 1, would block enforcement of local ordinances. It mostly aims to govern business relations and would limit local government’s ability to make rules on areas including agriculture, business, finance, insurance, labor, local government, natural resources, occupations and property.

For example, the bill would end the City of Austin's Rest Break Ordinance, which says no employee may be required to work more than four hours without a 10-minute rest break. A long-time construction worker told KVUE last month that those breaks are crucial.

"With this heat, by around 9 a.m., we already need a break," Adán Juárez said. "And then, at around 2 or 3 [p.m.], we need another one ... We need to rest and try and cool off a bit. If we don't cool down, we can fall. We can faint."

Just this past Sunday, a construction worker was rescued from a crane scaffold on Red River Street because they were dealing with some kind of heat-related illness.

Tuesday's council discussion also comes shortly after the City of Houston filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas, calling the so-called "Death Star" law unconstitutional. HB 2127's authors argue it ends compliance issues for business regulations across the state.