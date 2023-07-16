x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Construction worker with heat-related illness rescued from crane in Downtown Austin

AFD said crews were removing the worker from a crane scaffold about six stories high at a construction site.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a heat-related rescue in Downtown Austin on Sunday afternoon involving a construction worker on a crane scaffold.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department crews responded to 80 Red River St. around 3:45 p.m. after reports of a worker experiencing a heat-related illness.

AFD said crews were removing the worker from a crane scaffold about six stories high at a construction site in the Rainey Street District.

As of around 4:10 p.m., rescue crews were assessing the worker’s condition.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out