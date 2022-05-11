x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Missing 4-year-old in Pflugerville found safely

The child was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Pflugerville Parkways. He was found around two hours later.
Credit: Pflugerville PD

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department says they found 4-year-old Mateo Critoche who reportedly left his home and was missing for roughly two hours on Wednesday night.

Initial reports said Critoche was last seen shirtless, wearing grey pants and white shoes near Manjack Cay Drive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. That's near the Grand Avenue Parkway and Pflugerville Parkway intersection.

Officers initially asked residents interested in participating in the search to meet at 17402 Marfa Lights Trail. 

No details yet on where or with whom Critoche was found.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Austin ISD considers tax break for chip maker NXP to expand facilities

Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling

As overdoses skyrocket in Austin-Travis County, judge considers declaring public health crisis

More Videos

In Other News

City of Austin approves fourth use-of-force settlement in 2020 protest