Missing 4-year-old in Pflugerville found safely

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department says they found 4-year-old Mateo Critoche who reportedly left his home and was missing for roughly two hours on Wednesday night.
Initial reports said Critoche was last seen shirtless, wearing grey pants and white shoes near Manjack Cay Drive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. That's near the Grand Avenue Parkway and Pflugerville Parkway intersection.
Officers initially asked residents interested in participating in the search to meet at 17402 Marfa Lights Trail.
No details yet on where or with whom Critoche was found.
