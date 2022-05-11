Missing 4-year-old in Pflugerville found safely

We are looking for a Mateo (pictured below), a 4-year-old child who left his home approx. one hour ago near Grand Ave. Pkwy. & Pflugerville Pkwy. He's 40 in tall, weighs 36-40 lbs, and was last seen wearing no shirt, grey pants and white shoes. If you see him, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/QBN2bIYQWJ