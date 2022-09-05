As overdoses skyrocket in Austin-Travis County, judge considers declaring public health crisis

Drug overdose is now the number one cause of accidental deaths in the county.

AUSTIN, Texas — As drug overdoses have spiked in Austin and Travis County, the county judge is considering declaring a public health crisis in response to an increase in deaths.

In a press release sent May 11, the judge cited a Travis County Medical Examiner's Office report. It detailed the numbers and types of deaths the medical examiner's office investigated in 2021.

According to the report, drug overdoses are the No. 1 cause of accidental deaths in the county. Looking at accidental deaths in the county, drug overdose deaths surpassed those who fall and die in car crashes.

Fentanyl-related deaths are of particular concern. The report says deaths from fentanyl overdoses rose 237% from 2020 to 2021. Fentanyl accounts for more than one-third of all drug overdose deaths. Three years ago, there were nine deaths from fentanyl. In 2021, there were 118 overdose deaths from fentanyl.

“Drug overdoses are a crisis in our community and fentanyl is exacerbating the problem. In Travis County, we believe that all people should have access to the mental, behavioral and substance use treatments that can save lives. Our community has asked for help in employing lifesaving, harm-reduction strategies to those who overdose on drugs,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

The judge also noted that changes should be made in order to alleviate the problem that significantly affects the most vulnerable population. He is requesting funding for naloxone in the 2023 fiscal budget. According to the CDC, naloxone is typically a nasal spray that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications.

"We will do all we can to address this crisis and call on other leaders to do the same," he said. "Texas should legalize fentanyl test strips, naloxone should be available throughout the community, and recovery programs should be fully funded to eliminate wait lists.”

As drug-related overdoses and deaths are on the rise across the country and Austin, the KVUE Defenders dived into the skyrocketing rate of overdoses in children.

Judge Brown is considering declaring a public health crisis in order to raise awareness of the alarming trend.