x
Police

APD surrenders some military equipment as part of city resolution, memo says

The memo does not state what types of items were disposed of, but KVUE has reached out to APD for a list of what those items were.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) disposed of some of its military equipment, according to a city memo released Thursday.

The memo states that in accordance with a resolution passed by the city council in June 2020, APD conducted an inventory and disposed of, or returned, equipment acquired through the U.S. Department of Defense's Law Enforcement Support Office (known as the “LESO” or 1033 Program), or any similar program.

The APD worked with City Manager Spencer Cronk to develop a LESO equipment review process and a pre-approved list of items that meet the intent of the resolution.

Here is a look at the list of pre-approved military equipment APD got to keep (most of the items belonging to the SWAT team): 

  • SWAT
    • Night vision and replacement parts
    • Infrared illuminators
    • Optics
    • Eye protection
    • Tools (e.g., saws, wrenches, toolboxes, generators, etc.)
    • Civilian vehicles (training)
    • Thermal imagers
    • Binoculars
    • Robots
    • Explosive ordinance disposal equipment
    • Ordinance disposal equipment (bomb defusal) robots and replacement parts
    • Medical equipment (IFAKs, field trauma kits)
    • Polaris vehicles
  • Air Unit
    • Helicopter and replacement parts
    • Night vision and replacement parts
    • Tools
  • Training Academy
    • Optics
    • Forklift (for moving and storing ammunition)
  • Patrol/remainder of the department
    • Eye protection optics
    • Lights
    • Medical equipment (IFAKs, Field trauma kits, etc.)

According to the LESO website, nearly 8,200 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from 49 states and four U.S. territories participating in the program.

According to the LESO website, nearly 8,200 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from 49 states and four U.S. territories participating in the program.

