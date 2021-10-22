Austin Public Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots

New guidance from the CDC allows people to "mix and match" booster vaccine providers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) officials announced Friday the health department will be offering booster shots for all authorized COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) to people who are fully vaccinated.

“Boosters are incredibly important to keeping our community protected and hospitalizations low. Just as we have been urging masking, getting vaccinated and getting tested if you are sick, we are urging the public to stay current with their boosters,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “If we can stay on top of our vaccinations, we provide protections for our most vulnerable and make it that much harder for COVID to spread in our community.”

APH said the following groups of people are eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, APH said booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Updated guidance from the CDC also allows for people to "mix and match" booster doses.

“We are excited with the progress of our community and their efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. It is important we continue to practice infection control measures.” said Austin Public Health Interim Director Adrienne Sturrup. “However, we cannot and should not overlook the importance of boosters. The vaccine is readily available throughout our community from numerous providers, and we must continue to do what we can to prevent continued spread of COVID.”

For COVID-19 information and updates, visit the city's COVID-19 website.