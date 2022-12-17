3,300 wreaths laid at Texas State Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day

Gov. Greg Abbott participated in the ceremony and honored an 11-year-old boy who helped raise $65,000 for the organization.

AUSTIN, Texas — National Wreaths Across America Day was held on Saturday at the Texas State Cemetery. This cemetery is one of more than 3,000 locations that also participated in the event, with participants laying wreaths to honor the memory of those who served.

This is the seventh year Texas State Cemetery hosted the event and the third time Gov. Greg Abbott makes an appearance. Gov. Abbott asked everyone to remember the people who sacrificed a lot for us.

"There were men and women who came before us who put their lives on the line … and lost their lives for the freedoms that we have in this country so that we can celebrate super Saturdays every day in ways unlike any other country in the history of the world," said the governor.

He hopes people use the day to honor the legacy of these fallen heroes.

In his speech on Saturday, Gov. Abbott also recognized an 11-year-old boy who had knocked on doors and had spoken at organizations to raise money for Wreaths Across America.

"He has raised $65,000 to help Wreaths for America," said Gov. Abbott. "We may call him governor one of these days. The truth of the matter is, regardless of what amount we raise and how much we give, we can never fully repay the debt that we owe to all of the heroes who are buried in this cemetery."

One of the organizers said because of the generous donations, they had over 700 extra wreaths. The wreaths were donated to a local cemetery.

