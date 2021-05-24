Hays County Veterans Office aiming to name new roads after fallen heroes

The first veteran to have a road named after him will be Lt. John Decker, a Marine who was killed in the Battle of Palau in the Pacific theater during World War II.

Hays County leaders are proposing an initiative to name new roads after local fallen service members.

Hays County’s Veterans Services Office Director Jude Prather said he is working with veteran service organizations and county staff to collect the names of local fallen veterans and peace officers for potential names of future roads.

“Naming roads after these heroes who died in the line of duty will help create a lasting memorial to their ultimate sacrifice,” Prather said in a press release.

The first veteran to have a road named after him will be Lt. John Decker, a Marine who was killed in the Battle of Palau in the Pacific theater during World War II, according to the county.

“This incredible Marine, whose father, Charles Decker Jr., was the Hays County Judge from 1941-63, will be forever remembered in Hays County with this road bearing his name,” Prather said. “That means his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Decker received both the Purple Heart and the Silver Star posthumously, according to county officials. The Silver Star is the third-highest U.S. military combat decoration.

Decker will be honored with a road in the Trace subdivision bearing his name: Lt. John Decker Drive.

A ribbon-cutting and brief ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on May 28 at 357 Horsemint Way in San Marcos.