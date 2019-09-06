AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in downtown Austin on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the 70 block of Rainey Street at around 2:20 a.m.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Some US embassies displaying pride flag after reported state department rejections

Mourners gather in downtown Houston for walk to remember Maleah Davis

A boy with autism had a meltdown at an Orlando theme park. This employee knew what to do

Darius Rucker surpasses $2 million in fundraising for St. Jude