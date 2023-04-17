Williamson County hosts first-ever youth job fair

With over 30 businesses looking to hire, Judge Evelyn McLean is hosting a youth job fair Monday at the Georgetown Annex.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local high school students will get the opportunity to be hired for a summer job and experience the working world on Monday.

The first-ever Youth Job Fair, hosted by Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean, will take place at the Georgetown Annex from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The job fair will have over 30 potential employers, including H-E-B, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department and Whataburger. Employers are looking to hire local high school students for a number of various job positions.

Students attending will have the chance to learn how to fill out job applications, write resumes and practice their interviewing skills.

"We want to just help prepare them for that first job in helping them to understand research the job that you're going for. Be punctual, dress appropriately, be professional, ask questions of the interviewer and listen actively. We just want to try to help prepare them best we can," McLean said.

Employers from local restaurants, stores, gyms and other businesses will attend the job fair for on-site interviews – with some even offering jobs on the spot.

"We see a lot of kiddos that are sleeping their time away or they're playing games and I feel like they can do something more productive with their time. I'm not saying that the kids should work their entire summer. They need to have fun as well, but I think that it's good for them to learn some responsibility and job skills," McLean said.

Students don't need to have a parent with them, but it's encouraged to dress to impress and bring a form of identification.

