Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year

Austin is the first to commit to 100% electric buses in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year.

According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.

Data complied by the EPA showed children who are exposed to diesel exhaust have a higher risk of having lung damage and respiratory problems along with an increase in asthma and allergies, the article stated.

This information has the Austin school district pushing to make 25% of its buses electric starting next year, which is a step closer to becoming fully electric by 2035.

Voters will see on the ballot a bond package for electric buses, however, this will not be used for the purchase of the first batch of vehicles, according to the article.

But some schools will receive a $1 billion in rebates for electric and cleaner school buses from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Schools will find out if they receive the money from the EPA.

The article went on to state that even though Austin is the first to commit 100% to electric buses, it joins other districts statewide that have purchased electric buses.

Electric buses are just one step in Austin's plans to become zero emission by 2040. City officials are also looking into creating more sustainable buildings, reducing food waste, and electric transportation. It is all part of the Austin Climate Equity Plan.