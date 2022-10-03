Williamson County law enforcement officers to receive pay raise

The officers' pay will increase by 5%.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve a 5% pay increase for all law enforcement officers in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

Law enforcement officers include those who work in the sheriff's office, constables' office, district attorney's office, county corrections and county attorney's office.

An additional raise of 1% to 5% will also be given to all tenured staff, making for an average 7% increase.

“Since I have been in office, we made a strong commitment to support law enforcement," County Judge Bill Gravell said. "We have provided the proper tools and resources, and now, the best compensation in the region when you include benefits and retirement."

Since October 2018, law enforcement pay has undergone a total increase of 11% as a result of three cost-of-living adjustments. They also receive a roughly 2% yearly tenure increase.

Corrections employee pay has seen a total increase of 21% as a result of three cost-of-living adjustments in the same time period.

"There's probably not a more challenging time to be in law enforcement, and I thank all the men and women who do serve in that role for what they do," Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “We appreciate all the sacrifices that you make, and I think this is the right step to take."

If a law enforcement or corrections employee has worked at Williamson County for one year, they will move forward one step on the tenure chart on Oct. 1.

