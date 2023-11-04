After arrests over Georgetown student's fentanyl death, teen's father has a message for the community

A father is speaking out after his son's death to "keep families together."

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County deputies arrested two juveniles in connection with the death of a Georgetown High School student from fentanyl in January. The family of 16-year-old Layton Ivins told KVUE the arrests are tied to his death.

The loss of Layton Ivins is a reality that hits his father, Cody Ivins, "every day."

"He's never going to walk through that door again, and that's tough. And when you have good days, it's almost like you feel guilty sometimes," Cody Ivins said.

On Monday, the Williamson County Organized Crime Unit made the arrests. Cody Ivins talked to investigators.

"I don't know, you know, names, really, or backgrounds or even what the charges are. But I know that Williamson County is definitely out there. If you're messing with this stuff, they're going to get you for sure," he said.

The Texas Legislature is prioritizing the fentanyl crisis. Senate Bill 645 and House Bill 6 would classify a fentanyl overdose as a poisoning and allow prosecutors to charge anyone who makes, sells or distributes the drug with murder. The Senate passed its version of the bill while the House version was left pending in committee but is expected to advance.

Cody Ivins said this will be "key" in holding people accountable.

Until a bill reaches the governor's desk, he is urging families and classmates to protect each other since this epidemic is taking loved ones away.

"I want to keep as many families together and safe from this as I can, so nobody else has to understand how I'm feeling," he said.

Ever since his son's death, Cody Ivins has been working with the nonprofit Texas Against Fentanyl.

