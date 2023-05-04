Trio wanted in connection with AT&T store theft in Leander

The three suspects allegedly stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Leander Police Department is looking for three men who are accused of stealing approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from an AT&T store in the 19000 block of Ronald Reagan Blvd. on March 30.

The suspects entered the store at around 3:30 p.m., and police say the trio worked in unison to commit the theft.

The suspects are described as either white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s. They were seen leaving the area in a white BMW.

Leander police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Silva at 512-528-2805 or at msilva@leandertx.gov and reference case number 23-0828.

The Leander Police Department needs your help identifying three people involved in a day time retail theft. On March... Posted by Leander Police Department on Wednesday, April 5, 2023