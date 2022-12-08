Crews battling a 60-acre fire in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews were working to contain a fire in Williamson County on Friday afternoon.
Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, is off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall.
Varying reports from Williamson County Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service indicate the fire is between 60 and 65 acres at this time. The forest service is responding to assist with the Huffy fire and said it is 0% contained at this time.
Forward progression has been stopped and crews are working on mop-up, WCES said.
A total of 14 jurisdictions are responding.
