Crews battling a 60-acre fire in Williamson County

Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, is off of County Road 492.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews were working to contain a fire in Williamson County on Friday afternoon.

Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, is off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall.

Varying reports from Williamson County Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service indicate the fire is between 60 and 65 acres at this time. The forest service is responding to assist with the Huffy fire and said it is 0% contained at this time.

Forward progression has been stopped and crews are working on mop-up, WCES said.

A total of 14 jurisdictions are responding.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Williamson County on the #HuffyFire. The fire is an estimated 60 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/i2bs6hBzGi — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 12, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube