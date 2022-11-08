50-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road

BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has now grown to 50 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. It is around 5% contained.
The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon off of Old Antioch Road. At first report, the fire was moving slowly south-southeast from its origin point.
The following locations have been asked to evacuate:
- 105 Turkey Trot Lane
- 125 Turkey Trot Lane
- 135 Turkey Trot Lane
- 115 Turkey Roost Lane
- 231 Old Antioch Road
- 280 Old Antioch Road
- 281 Old Antioch Road
- 297 Old Antioch Road
- 315 Old Antioch Road
Anyone who needs help with livestock is asked to call 512-521-3001.
Forward progression has not been stopped, as of 7 p.m. Dozers and hand crews are working on containment lines, officials said.
Responding agencies include the Heart of Pines Fire Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), the Smithville VFD, Bastrop County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 2, Bastrop Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M Forest Service including air assets.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: