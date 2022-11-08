50-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road

Some evacuations were ordered in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has now grown to 50 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. It is around 5% contained.

The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon off of Old Antioch Road. At first report, the fire was moving slowly south-southeast from its origin point.

The following locations have been asked to evacuate:

105 Turkey Trot Lane

125 Turkey Trot Lane

135 Turkey Trot Lane

115 Turkey Roost Lane

231 Old Antioch Road

280 Old Antioch Road

281 Old Antioch Road

297 Old Antioch Road

315 Old Antioch Road

Anyone who needs help with livestock is asked to call 512-521-3001.

Pine Pond Fire Update - 8/11/2022 @ 5:05 p.m. The fire continues to move slowly south southeast and is estimated to be... Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Forward progression has not been stopped, as of 7 p.m. Dozers and hand crews are working on containment lines, officials said.

Responding agencies include the Heart of Pines Fire Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), the Smithville VFD, Bastrop County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 2, Bastrop Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M Forest Service including air assets.