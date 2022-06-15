New Vivent Health clinic to provide HIV/AIDS services in Austin

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic was held Tuesday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vivent Health is opening a new clinic in Austin that will support members of the HIV/AIDS community with a variety of services.

The clinic will provide medical services, behavioral health services, dental care, case management, legal assistance, a food pantry and housing assistance. It will be located in Central Austin at 6505 Airport Blvd. Ste. 100.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic was held Tuesday evening. Representatives of Vivent Health and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce along with State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes were reportedly in attendance.

Vivent Heath, formerly AIDS Services of Austin, states that its mission is to work toward a world without HIV and AIDS. With comprehensive and integrated services, 96% of their patients are virally suppressed, meaning they cannot transmit HIV to others, according to a release.

The organization also provides free testing and prevention education to the Austin community.

