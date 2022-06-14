Round Rock woman sentenced for embezzling $775K from employer

The woman was also ordered to pay restitution to the IRS.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock woman on Monday was sentenced to 51 months in prison for embezzling from her former employer.

Court documents state that Cynthia Linette Jones, 52, was an office manager for a Central Texas business. In her role, she had access to the company's accounting system and checkbook.

Using that access, from 2012 to 2018, she was able to forge more than 70 company checks, cashing in on more than $775,000.

In November of last year, the U.S. Department of Justice said Jones pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax evasion. In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to pay more than $775,000 in restitution to that employer and more than $185,000 to the IRS.

“Institutions run on trust,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “They depend on trusted individuals to do the right thing in the interests of their coworkers and employers. Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of Jones’ abuse of her position and the determination of this office to seek stiff punishments against those who embezzle from their employers.”

“Cynthia Jones violated the trust placed in her by her employer through the multi-year theft of company funds while also violating the duty to report all income, even income illegally earned, to the IRS,” said Special Agent in Charge Ramsey E. Covington of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), Houston Field Office. “The sentencing today communicates the severity of both violations Jones committed, which should also serve as a deterrent reminder to other would-be tax evaders and white collar criminals.”

The IRS-CI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney G. Karthik Srinivasan prosecuted.

The woman's former employer was not immediately disclosed.