Police searching for suspect after assault at Central Austin carwash

Video footage showed the suspect slam the victim's head against a concrete sidewalk, knocking him unconscious.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of an aggravated assault that happened in Central Austin on Monday, Oct. 19.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the University Carwash located at 3825 Guadalupe St.

Video footage showed the suspect exchanging words with the victim, who was on the phone at the time.

The suspect then slammed the man’s head into the concrete sidewalk, knocking him out, police said. The suspect picked up the victim’s phone, briefly talked with the person on the other end and then threw the phone down onto the unconscious man.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with a slender to athletic build. He was last seen wearing a gray or white hoodie with dark gray pants, running shoes and a white Houston Texans baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5245 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.