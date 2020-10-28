x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Fredericksburg High School teacher accused of improper sexual relationship with students

Michelle Sendlein, a Spanish teacher, was arrested on Oct. 27.
Credit: Gillespie County
Michelle Sendlein, 39

AUSTIN, Texas — A Fredericksburg High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of an improper relationship with at least two students.

According to Fredericksburg police, detectives were notified of the allegations on Oct. 23. A student reported that Spanish teacher Michelle Sendlein, 39, had been improperly communicating with them by text using social media.

Upon further investigation, police said they learned another student who had already graduated had a sexual relationship with the same teacher. That student was interviewed on Oct. 26, giving specific details about their relationship dating back to 2019.

A warrant was then issued for Sendlein, charging her with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

She was booked in the Gillespie County Jail.

Credit: Gillespie County
Michelle Sendlein, 39

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin ISD places Casis Elementary principal on leave

'Modern-day slavery:' Half of men arrested in human trafficking sting believed they were talking to minors

UT COVID-19 modeling data has 'improved' one day after 'bleak' projection, health officials say