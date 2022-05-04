Two dead after plane crash in Falls County

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis confirmed the crash happened east of the Marlin municipal airport, around the 500 block FM 147.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARLIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crash near Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna T206H crashed around 12:40 p.m. east of the Marlin Airport, 500 block FM 147. The plane was flying from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport, per FAA.

City officials told 6 News around 1 p.m. a call came into the Marlin Police Department and Marlin Fire Department about a small plane down in a field.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard told 6 News FAA will lead the investigation alongside National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will provide additional updates.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna TU206 in Marlin, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 5, 2022

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this web page . You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this web page .

No other information has been released at this time.

Location of the crash: