CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two people have been arrested in Cedar Park after a 7-week-old infant was hospitalized with extensive injuries.

EMS took the child to Dell Children’s Hospital on July 6, where doctors reported injuries including: multiple hemorrhages and bleeding in the brain; seizures; strokes; retinal hemorrhage in both eyes; and multiple bruising injuries in the chest abdomen, hip and tongue.

The following day the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) notified the Cedar Park Police Department.

Police said they believed statements made by the infant’s parents were inconsistent with the observed injuries.

Lee Alan Woodard, 21, and Alexis Joan Basques, 21, were arrested on Friday in connection with the case.

Woodard was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily harm. Basques was charged with injury to a child by omission.

Police said they were working with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and DFPS on the case, which was ongoing.

