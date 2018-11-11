AUSTIN — Two 17-year-olds were arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles on Friday in the 2200 block of Dove Springs Drive.

Jerry Ledesma and Steven Rodriguez were both charged with one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and three counts of burglary of a vehicle.

According to an affidavit, a witnessed told police she saw four men breaking into cars. The witness said that one of the men had a crowbar.

An officer who got to the scene reportedly saw the suspects looking into cars with a flashlight. Once other officers arrived, the suspects were reportedly arrested "without incident," police said.

Police said Rodriguez admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, according to the affidavit. After Ledesma was arrested, he was searched by officers who reportedly found a multi-tool pocket knife, wire cutters and a large metal hammer.

Officers said they found a number of items including a PS4 video game, a stereo system, a Bluetooth speaker, a phone charger and prescription glasses.

Police said they also found a flashlight and over $2,000 worth of pesos on the ground near the area they found the suspects looking into cars.

Three more vehicles were allegedly broken into as well, but those victims chose not to press charges.

