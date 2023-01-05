Four drive-by shootings in less than two weeks leave NE Austin homes damaged, neighbors calling for help

Neighbors said no one has been injured but it's just a matter of time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Neighbors in northeast Austin are calling for more police to patrol their street after four drive-by shootings damaged multiple homes in less than two weeks.

After 30 years of living on Tuffit Lane, Joe Ayers said he went from leaving his door open to keeping his gun close.

"It's intensified badly," said Ayers.

Ayers said for the past year, shootings have been normal, but over the last two weeks, they've been more frequent and dangerous. His surveillance cameras caught most of the recent overnight shootings in the Copperfield neighborhood in northeast Austin.

A video from April 20 shows at least 10 rounds fired.

A neighbor who didn't want to talk on camera said six of those bullets went into multiple rooms in his home. In the photos he sent KVUE, you can see bullet holes in his walls, a window, a car and computer screens.

"We're scared," said Ayers. "We are very scared for our lives."

Worried, other neighbors trickled out of their homes to voice their concerns.

"Multiple times I've been on the phone with 911 or on hold with 911 while on the ground next to the bed, just hearing gunshots going off around us," said Cameron Garland, neighbor.

After the shooting on April 20, neighbors said two more happened a few days later, on April 24 and April 25, with what they believe to be the targeted home getting shot up.

The latest happened early Monday morning, which left another home just two doors down from Ayers' riddled with bullet holes.

"Fifteen holes in her house," said Ayers.

Within hours, Ayers said she packed up and left.

"She moved out," said Ayers. "I mean, packed her bags and left."

Neighbors said Austin police always show up, but they need someone patrolling the street.

"If they would just stick an undercover cop here on the street for four nights, they would catch him," said Garland. "I mean, it's so frequent now."

"Anything that we can get to help," said Ayers.

So far, there have not been any injuries, but neighbors said time could change that.

KVUE reached out to the Austin Police Department. Its PIO said they are working on getting us information. We also contacted Councilmember Natasha Madison-Harper about what's being done to prevent this in her district.

